Good morning.

Since it’s Friday we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re listening to Powder, a Japanese DJ based in Tokyo who is an accountant by day. Powder plays house and techno on these two sets she recorded for Beats In Space, an underground radio show in New York. These mixes were recorded in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Beats In Space #897 by Powder (80m, 🗣️ starting at 55m mark) SoundCloud

Beats In Space #939 by Powder (70m, 🗣️ from 17m to 20m mark) SoundCloud

Have a great day at work today.

🧾 🧾 🧾

