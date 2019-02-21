Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Patrick Cowley. Cowley was a synth player, composer, and DJ in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s in San Francisco. His albums have gotten more attention in recent years, as his role in shaping new wave and nu disco was recognized. Cowley died of AIDS-related illness at the age of 32. Of the two albums we’re listening to today, School Daze was recorded mostly during Cowley’s undergraduate years studying music; Afternooners was recorded in 1982, the year he passed.

School Daze by Patrick Cowley (80m) Spotify / Apple Music / Bandcamp

Afternooners by Patrick Cowley (70m) Spotify / Apple Music / Bandcamp

This was a recommendation from our friend Valincy-Jean Patelli.

