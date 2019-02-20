Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Mount Shrine, an ambient composer based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Their pieces are perfect for contemplation and heavy focus: slow chord progressions played on large synth pads and what sound like dampened choruses. Plus some white noise and record player sound layered on top.

Winter Restlessness by Mount Shrine (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube

Ghosts on Broken Pavement by Mount Shrine (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube

Also we’re doing a temporary $3/mo deal. Subscribe below.

Have a great day at work today.

🙉 🙉 🙉