Today we’re listening to Mount Shrine, an ambient composer based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Their pieces are perfect for contemplation and heavy focus: slow chord progressions played on large synth pads and what sound like dampened choruses. Plus some white noise and record player sound layered on top.
Winter Restlessness by Mount Shrine (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube
Ghosts on Broken Pavement by Mount Shrine (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube
A lot of these recordings are missing Google Play Music links, but I can find them there by searching. As a Play Music subscriber, it'd be a much nicer experience to have those links included whenever possible. Thanks for the great sounds!