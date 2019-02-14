Good morning.

Today we’re listening to “Sleepy Sunday Podcasts” from Elm Records, a small independent label from the UK. The label publishes ambient and experimental music, and these podcasts gather contemporary ambient pieces from around the world. These mixes are all completely vocal-free. There are about ten of them on their SoundCloud, but these three were our favorite:

Sleepy Sunday Podcast 101 by Elm Records (60m) SoundCloud

Sleepy Sunday Podcast 105 by Elm Records (60m) SoundCloud

Sleepy Sunday Podcast 111 by Elm Records (60m) SoundCloud

