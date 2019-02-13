Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Terekke, an electronic composer and DJ. His album from last year, Improvisational Loops, is a collection of tranquil synth recordings first made in a yoga class. It’s an atypical release from Terekke, who is better known for his deep house and techno sets. We included one such set in this edition in case you need energy. Lastly, 2017’s Plant Age is a hybrid of ambient and house: meditative chords accompanied by downtempo drum machines.

Improvisational Loops by Terekke (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / SoundCloud / Bandcamp

Melbourne Deepcast 133 by Terekke (60m, 🗣️ on many songs) SoundCloud

Plant Age by Terekke (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

