Today we’re listening to Hiroshi Yoshimura, a Japanese ambient composer who was influenced by Erik Satie and Brian Eno. On Music for Nine Postcards, Yoshimura’s nine tracks correspond to nine views from windows he experienced at a Tokyo art museum. On the bouncy Quiet Forest, Yoshimura plays traditional flute melodies over drum machines. And on Air In Resort, Yoshimura goes hyperminimal, using ample silence to create a more immersive sonic environment.

Music for Nine Postcards by Hiroshi Yoshimura (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube

Quiet Forest by Hiroshi Yoshimura (40m, 🗣️ occasional snippets of movie dialogue) YouTube

Air in Resort by Hiroshi Yoshimura (40m) YouTube

