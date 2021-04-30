Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re playing music and DJ sets from Facta, a producer from London. Facta co-founded the label Wisdom Teeth with childhood friend K-Lone in 2014. As Will Pritchard put it, the label traces “unexplored creases between soundsystem staples like dubstep, grime, UK funky, garage, and jungle.” Facta’s only LP, Blush, came out a few weeks ago. It’s a brilliant demonstration of this eclectic style. We’re also recommending a couple DJ sets he’s put out, which convey his influences.

Blush - Facta (30m, no vocals except samples on tracks 5 and 6)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Facta Boiler Room London (60m, no vocals except spoken intro)

YouTube / SoundCloud

Mixmag In Session: Facta (60m, some vocals)

SoundCloud

Have a great Friday and weekend.