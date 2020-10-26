Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Ezra Feinberg and John Kolodij, guitarists and composers based in Brooklyn and Providence, RI, respectively. They recently released a collaborative album, Ezra Feinberg and John Kolodij, which consists of beautiful ambient pieces made up of guitar, piano, and synths. The tracks feature improvisatory acoustic recordings over sustained root notes. They create what this newsletter is always in search of: an atmosphere of profundity. We’re also including Feinberg’s 2020 solo release, Recumbent Speech, which features a broader range of acoustic instruments and may also aid your focus today.

Ezra Feinberg and John Kolodij (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp

Recumbent Speech by Ezra Feinberg (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp

We wish you a great start to your week.