Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Evgueni and Sacha Galperine, Russian brothers who score films. The Galperines fuse classical and electronic music, creating dramatic and moving environments for the players. They caught our attention for their work on the 2020 HBO miniseries The Undoing. We’re first playing Radioactive, their score for the 2019 biopic of Marie Curie. That score beautifully accentuates the intellection of the protagonist. We’re also playing their 2017 score for Loveless, which features their acclaimed staccato composition “11 Cycles of E,” an expression of the single-mindedness of parents whose child is missing. We added a couple more of their soundtracks on Flow State Today (for subscribers).

Radioactive - Evgueni and Sacha Galperine (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Loveless - Evgueni and Sacha Galperine (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.