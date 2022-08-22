Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Erland Cooper, a Scottish multi-instrumentalist and composer. Since 2010 Cooper has put out music with bands Magnetic North and Erland & The Carnival, but today we’re focusing on his solo work. On those albums, Cooper favors an ambient classical style with some traditional folk influences. We’re first playing Music for Growing Flowers which just came out this past Friday. Second up is Landform from 2020, a collaboration with the Italian producer and sound engineer Marta Salogni.

Music for Growing Flowers - Erland Cooper (30m, choral vocals on track 6)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Landform - Erland Cooper & Marta Salogni (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

