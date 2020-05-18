Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Erik Hall, a composer and pianist based in Michigan. Hall recently released a performance of Steve Reich’s minimalist opus Music for 18 Musicians. Thanks to Connor for bringing it to our attention. Hall recorded all of the 18 parts himself, substituting synths, samples, piano, and guitar for acoustic instruments and chorus stipulated by Reich. The digitized result is faithful to Reich’s work but aptly scores our especially digitized lives. It’s the only album under Hall’s name, so it’s our only recommendation today. We look forward to recommending more of his albums in the future.

Music for 18 Musicians by Erik Hall (60m, no lyrics) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

