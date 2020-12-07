Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Emily A. Sprague, an electronic composer and sound designer based in Los Angeles. She’s a member of the folk trio Florist and makes ambient music as a solo artist. On her latest release from a few weeks ago – Hill, Flower, Fog – she uses modular synths to loop arpeggios and melodies over warm pads, creating a beautiful atmosphere for meditation and focus. Water Memory, from 2017, is much more atmospheric; its loops shapeshift gradually like a tide. 2018’s Mount Vision features both digital and acoustic sounds (namely piano), and most of the tracks are devoted to a single instrument.

Hill, Flower, Fog - Emily A. Sprague (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Water Memory - Emily A. Sprague (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Mount Vision - Emily A. Sprague (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.