Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Emile Mosseri, an American composer and pianist. On Monday, Mosseri was nominated for his first Oscar for composing the original score to Minari. The score charts a course from new-world wonder to feeling at-home. Mosseri’s debut feature score was 2019’s Last Black Man in San Francisco, whose orchestral grandeur paired well with what was on screen. The third Mosseri score we’re playing is 2020’s Kajillionaire, which manifests the same tenderness as the other two but adds some distortion.

Minari - Emile Mosseri (30m, couple tracks with vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

The Last Black Man in San Francisco - Emile Mosseri (50m, some vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Kajillionaire - Emile Mosseri (30m, couple tracks with vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.