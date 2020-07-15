Good morning. The streaming links are Flow State red today as an experiment. We thought this might help you visually locate them on the page. Reply to let us know if you hate it or love it.

Today we’re listening to Emerald Web, a New Age duo consisting of couple Kat Epple and Bob Stohl. Throughout the 1980s they produced innovative “electronic space music,” as they put it, for film, TV, and other media like planetarium shows. They scored Carl Sagan documentaries and Apple Computer spots. 2020 has seen some reissues and remasters of major works like Sound Trek (1980) and Valley of the Birds (1981). We’re also playing their Grammy-nominated, experimental Catspaw from 1986. Emerald Web’s work was abruptly cut short in 1990 when Stohl accidentally drowned. Their legacy lives on with these reissues, put out by Epple herself.

Sound Trek by Emerald Web (50m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Valley of the Birds by Emerald Web (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Catspaw by Emerald Web (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music

