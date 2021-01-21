Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Emapea, a beatmaker from Poland. Thanks to Andy for the recommendation. Emapea’s beats fall under the category of “lofi beats to study to” but take their own inspiration from predecessors like Pete Rock and Nujabes. 2016’s Seeds, Roots, & Fruits is great from beginning to end and includes a couple nods to dub. We’re also playing two shorter LPs from 2020: the eclectic Reflection LP and the lofi hiphop collection Jazzy Vibes.

Seeds, Roots, & Fruits - Emapea (50m, occasional short vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Reflection - Emapea (30m, occasional short vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Jazzy Vibes Instrumentals - Emapea (30m, occasional short vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Thursday.

🇵🇱 🇵🇱 🇵🇱