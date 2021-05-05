Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou, an Ethiopian pianist and composer. We first recommended her two years ago. We were reminded of the beauty of Guèbrou’s compositions when we heard them in the 2020 Oscar-nominated documentary Time. Born in Addis Ababa in 1923, Guèbrou studied violin abroad and then returned to Ethiopia, becoming ordained as a nun and taking up piano. Her only album available on streaming was released as part of the Éthiopiques series. The solo piano LP consists of bluesy impromptus with quick arpeggios and expressive flourishes.

Éthiopiques, Vol. 21 - Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou (70m, no vocals)

