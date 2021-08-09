Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Eluvium, an ambient composer based in Portland, Oregon. Two Januarys ago we recommended his Pianoworks record from 2019. This time we’re featuring his two Virga records, the second of which came out on Friday. The pair of drone albums feature synth pads slowly looping and gradually transforming, like ocean waves. They create the thing this newsletter is constantly searching for: an atmosphere of profundity.

Virga II - Eluvium (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Virga I - Eluvium (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp /Tidal

Have a great start to your week.