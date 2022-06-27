Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Eluder, an ambient music producer based in Boise, Idaho. Eluder is one of several projects from Patrick Benolkin. The name is fitting because we don’t know much more than that. We’re playing the 2009 record The Most Beautiful Blue, a collection of mellow synth loops mixed with field recordings. We’re also playing the other album he released as Eluder, 2013’s Through Horizon, which has a similar style but more experimental electronic sounds.

The Most Beautiful Blue - Eluder (70m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp

Through Horizon - Eluder (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

