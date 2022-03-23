Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Elori Saxl, a composer and filmmaker based in Brooklyn. Saxl’s music blends natural and artificial sounds, creating a beautiful fusion sound of human and machine. “Her tools,” noted A Closer Listen, “are analogue synth electronics, processed field recordings, and a small chamber orchestra of woodwind and strings.” Saxl’s 2021 debut LP, The Blue of Distance, was inspired by her time in the mountains of the northern U.S. It’s seven minimalist classical performances that are looped, filtered, and glitched to perfection.

The Blue of Distance - Elori Saxl (40m, no vocals, but there’s a quick rinse at the beginning of track 2)

