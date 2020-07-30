Good morning.

Today we’re listening to El Michels Affair, a funk/soul group formed in New York in 2002. Similar to Badbadnotgood, El Michels Affair is an instrumental band that loves hip-hop. Their 2009 release, Enter the 37th Chamber, consists of various covers of classic Wu-Tang Clan beats like “C.R.E.A.M.” and “Protect Ya Neck.” Their subsequent album Return to the 37th Chamber contributes covers of “Shadow Boxing” and “Shaolin Brew,” our favorite. We also recommend their release from earlier this year, Adult Themes, which has a bunch of original “cinematic soul” tracks.

Enter the 37th Chamber by El Michels Affair (40m, some vocals)

Return to the 37th Chamber by El Michels Affair (40m, some vocals)

Adult Themes by El Michels Affair (30m, some vocals)

Have a really nice Thursday.