It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re playing records from Ebo Taylor, a Ghanaian guitarist and composer. Beginning in the ‘50s, Taylor’s music fused highlife with soul and funk. We’re playing two albums representing Taylor’s work from the 1970s: My Love and Music from 1975 and the Life Stories compilation that covers 1973-1980. Life Stories is an amazing collection of his original compositions, consisting of extended instrumental jams punctuated by vocal hooks. My Love and Music is a shorter collection of personally expressive songs.

Life Stories - Ebo Taylor (100m, some vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

My Love and Music - Ebo Taylor (30m, lotsa vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

