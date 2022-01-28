Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re playing East End Dubs, an English dance music producer and DJ. His originals are 6+ minute-long, heavily looped house tracks with an “infectious swing,” as Resident Advisor put it. East End Dubs has released many EPs, but in 2021 he released an extra long-player called Social Part 1. It’s a nearly two-hour collection of minimal club tracks that can be just as useful scoring your workday. It’s not widely available, but we figured the YouTube and Bandcamp links would be sufficient.

Social Part 1 - East End Dubs (110m, no vocals)

Spotify / YouTube / Bandcamp

Enjoy your Friday and your weekend.