Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Earth Trax, a Polish producer and DJ. His music combines brooding synths with dance drums. His eclectic compositions incorporate elements of acid house, ambient, breakbeat, techno, and more. We’re playing his two LPs – 1 and 2 – which both came out in 2020. We hope you enjoy.

LP1 - Earth Trax (70m, couple tracks with vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

LP2 - Earth Trax (80m, a few tracks with vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Friday and weekend.