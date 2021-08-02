Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Dylan Henner, a minimalist composer and multi-instrumentalist based in Brighton, UK. His 2021 album Great Prairie Plains, which is subtitled “Studies of American Minimalism,” brilliantly re-works two classics: Terry Riley’s “In C” and Su Tissue’s “2nd Movement.” The first is performed on the marimba, with support from piano and synth chorus; the latter backs piano with synth. We’re also playing 2020’s Flues of Disappearing Sand, whose pair of longform minimalist tracks are Henner originals.

Great Prairie Plains: Studies of American Minimalism - Dylan Henner (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Flues of Disappearing Sand - Dylan Henner (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.