Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Duval Timothy, a pianist and artist from the UK. On Brown Loop, Timothy records “deceptively simple” piano compositions, as the Quietus put it, inspired in part by his synesthesia. The album, originally recorded in 2016, was reissued with a new tracklist in October. 2017’s Sen Am composes for the piano with more chords and incorporates Whatsapp voice memos from friends and family in Freetown, Sierra Leone. 2020’s Help features singers and many more instruments on beautiful songs that defy classification.

Brown Loop - Duval Timothy (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Sen Am - Duval Timothy (40m, some spoken recordings)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Help - Duval Timothy (60m, some singing and vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Thursday.