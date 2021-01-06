Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Domenique Dumont, a Latvian electronic and pop producer. What began as a pop duo is now a solo project, and the artist’s latest work, 2020’s People on Sunday, is one of our favorite discoveries in months. It was commissioned as a new score for the 1930 German silent film Menschen am Sonntag. The album strips down pop compositions to just synth loops, soft pads, and muted drum machines, creating a sound reminiscent of Timmy Thomas or Wally Badarou. We’re also playing Dumont’s first LP, published by the original duo, which has similarly mellow pop instrumentals and sparse vocals.

People on Sunday - Domenique Dumont (40m, no vocals)

Miniatures de Auto Rhythm - Domenique Dumont (30m, some vocals)

Have a really nice Wednesday.