Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re playing something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to DJ Boring, an Australian house music producer. You may have encountered his track “Winona” on YouTube – because of the up next algorithm it has 6M views. DJ Boring doesn’t live up to his name, because he makes head-nodding, sample-rich lofi house jams, similar to DJ Seinfeld or Mall Grab. First up is his 2020 album, Like Water. Then we’re playing 2018’s For Tahn and 2017’s Different Dates. Let us know what you think by replying to this email.

Like Water - DJ Boring (40m, some vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

For Tahn - DJ Boring (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Different Dates - DJ Boring (20m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really good Friday and weekend.