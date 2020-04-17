Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re playing Disclosure, two brothers whose 2013 album, Settle, propelled house music to international audiences. We’re listening first to their set they contributed to Boiler Room’s fundraising stream-at-home series (h/t Ryan Scott). It’s actually so good – so many Shazams. Next up is Disclosure’s amazing recent EP, Ecstasy. They’re the rare band who can serve the club aesthetic to pop demand.

Disclosure: Streaming From Isolation (90m, occasional vocals) YouTube

Ecstasy by Disclosure (20m, occasional vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Enjoy your Friday and your weekend.