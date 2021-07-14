Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Dirty Beaches, a Taiwanese-born multi-instrumentalist. We’re picking up where Corntuth left off on yesterday’s mix. First we’re playing Dirty Beaches’ final LP from 2014, Stateless, which uses rich, slow-motion ambient textures to convey the feeling of drifting. Then we’re playing two prior LPs, Night City and Badlands, which loop heavily filtered samples. Despite their lofi sound they feel cinematic.

Stateless - Dirty Beaches (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Night City - Dirty Beaches (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Badlands - Dirty Beaches (30m, some vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.