Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Deodato, a Brazilian pianist whose band plays instrumental funk, soul, and bossanova. We’re playing three of his early albums from the 1970s. His debut LP, Prelude, kicks off with the Grammy-winning “Also Sprach Zarathustra,” a funk rework of the theme from 2001: A Space Odyssey. Love Island mixes standard funk with some slow jams, including the great “San Juan Sunset” (name the sample). Last is Live at Felt Forum, because it has the energy we need.

Prelude by Deodato (30m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Love Island by Deodato (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Live at Felt Forum by Deodato (60m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a great Thursday.