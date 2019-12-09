Good morning

Today we're listening to Caterina Barbieri, an Italian producer based in Berlin. Thanks to Armando for the recommendation. Barbieri’s album Ecstatic Computation has landed on a couple best-of-2019 lists. Barbieri programs machines to express the beauty of their nature. Like the minimalist composers of the 20th century, she uses synthetic repetition to induce meditative or trance-like states in her listeners. Born Again in the Voltage applies more distortion.

Ecstatic Computation by Caterina Barbieri (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Born Again in the Voltage by Caterina Barbieri (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

