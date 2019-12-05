Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Jimi Hendrix, a guitarist and singer from Seattle. At 15, Hendrix taught himself to play on a wrong-handed guitar and then became the best guitarist of all time. He also wrote songs and sang iconically. He was an early adopter of distortion and effects pedals, which later became givens of rock and electronic music. Last week the full recordings of his Fillmore East concerts were released. They capture the 5+ hours he performed on the Lower East Side of New York City on New Year’s Eve 1969 and New Year’s Day 1970. Hendrix died in September, 1970 at the age of 27.

Songs for Groovy Children: The Fillmore East Concerts by Jimi Hendrix (310m, 🗣 Jimi Hendrix) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / Tidal

