Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Scott Campbell, an ambient producer from New Orleans. Thanks to Jerry for the recommendation. Campbell makes instruments, most notably the Ondes Magnétique, which generates notes by manipulating the playback speed of a cassette tape. (It’s pictured below.) Campbell uses this instrument on his two LPs from this year: Photos From the Flood and Stillness. The former is meant to be a soundtrack to childhood memories rediscovered in photos recovered after a flood of his parents’ house. The latter is a gorgeous meditation available only on Bandcamp, as far as we can tell. Let us know what you think by replying to this email.

Photos From The Flood by Scott Campbell (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Stillness by Scott Campbell (40m) Bandcamp

Have a magnificent Wednesday.