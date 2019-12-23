Good morning. After Christmas we are taking a break and will return on the Monday after New Year’s. Our best-of-2019 podcast mix comes out tomorrow. To get access to it, subscribe here.

Today we're listening to Motionfield, the ambient project from Swedish composer Petter Friberg. We’re listening to two LPs, both of which are pure ambient (no vocals). A Clear Horizon, whose name comes from an Alfred Hitchcock quote, features synth and tape loops that inspire deep thinking. Optical Flow, originally released in 2008 and remastered this year, uses percussion to make its rhythm more explicit.

A Clear Horizon by Motionfield (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Optical Flow by Motionfield (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a good day.

❄️ ❄️ ❄️