Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re listening to Patricia, an electronic music producer based in Brooklyn. He uses modular synths and drum machines to make music that our friend Cassius would call “sad fun.” We’re mainly listening to Patricia’s 2017 LP Several Shades of the Same Color. It’s got a mix of bedroom techno and solo synth loops. But his 2019 EP, Heavy Merging, is dance through and through, if you need that today (we sure do).

Several Shades of the Same Color by Patricia (90m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Heavy Merging by Patricia (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Our best-of-2019 podcast mix for paying subscribers comes out on Tuesday. Subscribe now to get access.

Otherwise enjoy your weeknd (watch Uncut Gems).