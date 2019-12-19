Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Haircuts for Men, a mysterious producer apparently based in Hawaii. They’re one of the most adventurous and inventive producers we’ve encountered recently, and it appears they’ve been copywronged off streaming services. Haircuts for Men has been embraced by the vaporwave community but their style transcends genres. Their productions explore trip-hop, drum ‘n’ bass, lofi house, and chopped and screwed. We’re offering you two ways to listen: Two vocal-free LPs posted on YouTube and Bandcamp, or the comprehensive 違法 Collection of 340 tracks on Bandcamp. We just hit play on the latter but we get it if you only have 110 minutes for the albums.

ダウンタンブルと死にます by Haircuts for Men (60m) YouTube / Bandcamp

手遅れに実現 lp by Haircuts for Men (50m) YouTube / Bandcamp

違法 Collection by Haircuts for Men (very long, some vocals) Bandcamp

Have a really nice Thursday.