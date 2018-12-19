Good morning.

There's a community on YouTube that loops good working tracks to fill an hour. Boards of Canada, a Scottish electronic duo, make some of the most beautiful working music in the form of standard-length tracks (3-7 minutes). Here are a couple of their tracks looped as such:

Boards of Canada - Echus (Extended) (1 hr)

Boards of Canada - Olson (Extended) (1 hr)

This hour-transformation of Aphex Twin helped us settle down too:

Aphex Twin - Rhubarb (Extended) (1 hr)

And since it's Wednesday, here's another, unrelated extra: a third mix from the Headspace series we recommended yesterday.

Dena Amy for Mixmag (90m)

When you turn this music on, turn notifications on your computer and phone off.

Have a great day at work today.