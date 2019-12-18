Good morning.

Today we're listening to Maki Namekawa, a Japanese classical pianist. Thanks to Armando for the recommendation. This year she released Mishima, a performance of Philip Glass's soundtrack to the 1985 Paul Schrader film Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters. Namekawa’s precise yet dynamic performance deepens the intrigue of Glass's winding arpeggios. We're also playing her 2014 album, Philip Glass: The Complete Piano Etudes, which includes some of Glass's most recognizable pieces (e.g. Etude No. 2) and is perhaps the best available recording of the work. Unfortunately it’s not available across all streaming services. Solo piano (no vocals).

Mishima by Maki Namekawa (40m) Spotify / Apple Music

Philip Glass: The Complete Piano Etudes by Maki Namekawa (120m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube (Incomplete)

