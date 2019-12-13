Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re listening to Tourist, an English producer and songwriter. After winning a Grammy in 2015 for co-writing Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” William Phillips began making his own solo music under the name Tourist. He composes these ethereal, sparkling ambiences like the ones we routinely provide you in Flow State. But then he drops them into four-on-the-four house beats. His two LPs from this year, Wild and Everyday, are contemplative, warm, and energizing. His 2016 debut, U, is the clubbiest of the three. No lyrics on these albums, only some vox samples. We’re not going to add the vocal indicator, but tell us if you disagree.

Wild by Tourist (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Everyday by Tourist (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

U by Tourist (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Enjoy your Friday and a have a lovely weekend.