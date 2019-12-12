Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Jessica Pratt, a singer-songwriter based in LA. Her wistful acoustic songs call up Simon & Garfunkel Joni Mitchell. She has a knack for writing chords and melodies that meander together beautifully. Her three short LPs came out this ending decade. We’re starting with this year’s sparse and tender Quiet Signs, one of our favorite 2019 releases. 2015’s On Your Own Love Again has a more traditional folk sound, while the lofi sound of her 2012 eponymous debut put her on the map.

Quiet Signs by Jessica Pratt (30m, 🗣 singing) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

On Your Own Love Again by Jessica Pratt (30m, 🗣 singing) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Jessica Pratt by Jessica Pratt (40m, 🗣 singing) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

