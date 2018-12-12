Good morning,
Welcome to new subscribers. This email is not just
music links. You've joined a community that is,
together, figuring out how to focus.
Please reply directly to this message with your
thoughts on what helps and doesn't help you work.
If you discover a track that's good for working,
send it to me and I may feature it to the group
(with credit of course).
Wednesday's edition will be free for the time
being. You can subscribe to the full weekday
edition here.
Today we have the usual two-hour package, plus a
bonus hour.
William Basinski - Watermusic I (1 hr)
Williams Basinski - Watermusic II (1 hr)
Watermusic was released in 2000 by Basinski, who
was heavily inspired by a musician featured earlier
this week, Brian Eno.
The extra hour today is provided by Lone, a UK
DJ and producer. This is for people who prefer
more upbeat working music.
Someone recently compared listening to Lone's music
to playing the Rainbow Road level of Mario Kart 64.
Lone on Dekmantel (1 hr)
Thank you for reading. When you play this music,
know that you are committing to two hours of focus,
and the rest of us are right there with you.
Good luck at work today.