Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Tom Herbert, Tom Skinner & Dave Okumu. The three-piece band – drums, bass, guitar – play lounge-style covers of musicians like Miles Davis, Björk, and A.K. Paul. They’ve released only one album so far, this year’s Undone: Live at the Crypt. It was recorded live in South London. The trio covers tracks that have “shaped their musical journeys, individually and collectively,” says the label. We hope to see more releases from them in the future. No vocals.

Undone: Live at the Crypt by Tom Herbert, Tom Skinner & Dave Okumu (70m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.