Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Davi Music, a producer and multi-instrumentalist from Chicago. His new record, Freedom Arboretum, is the fifth LP released on Flow State Records. It’s the fast follow-up to May’s No Waves at Purple Twilight. The new record consists mostly of minimalist guitar and synth pads. Whereas No Waves tape-looped shimmering guitar, Freedom Arboretum simulates the effect of machine repetition with precise, patient performances. We especially love tracks 5 (“Momentary Pause…”) and 9 (“Fugitive Whales”) which stand out sonically. If you enjoy the music, check out Davi Music live in Brooklyn tomorrow night.

Freedom Arboretum - Davi Music (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

No Waves at Purple Twilight - Davi Music (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.