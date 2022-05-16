Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Davi Music, a producer and multi-instrumentalist from Chicago. We first featured Davi Music back in March 2021. We love his use of synths and cassette tapes, which give his ambient recordings a crackling layer of nostalgia. His latest record, No Waves At Purple Twilight, is the fourth album released on Flow State Records. The hypnotic two-track LP is primarily twelve-string guitar loops with a delay effect, mixed live. Like Steve Reich’s counterpoints, the different track phases create parallax effects. We’re also re-upping his earlier synth record, Sky Above Clouds.

No Waves At Purple Twilight - Davi Music (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Sky Above Clouds - Davi Music (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.