Today we’re listening to Davi Music, an ambient producer based in Chicago. He records atmospheric synth loops onto cassette tape, whose subtle hiss adds a layer of nostalgia to the music. We’re first playing 2020’s Sky Above Clouds. Its pieces feature only a couple synths at a time and make up a perfect focus soundtrack. We’re also playing 2019’s These Days, which includes some additional instrumentation such as guitar played in reverse.

Sky Above Clouds - Davi Music (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp

These Days - Davi Music (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp

