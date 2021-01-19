Good morning. Our usual Tuesday mix will return next week.

Today we’re listening to Danny Mulhern, an English composer and pianist. We found him because he put out an album in 2020 called Flow States. It’s a gorgeous collection of soft piano and string compositions. Kinda reminded us of the Midsommar soundtrack. We’re also playing his score for the 2018 movie What They Had, which foregrounds the piano more.

Flow States - Danny Mulhern (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

What They Had (OST) - Danny Mulhern (50m, vocals on the last track only)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really nice Tuesday.

