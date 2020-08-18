Good morning. We have a recommendation today instead of our usual subscribers-only podcast. We’ll be back next week.

Today we’re listening to American composers Danny Bensi & Saunder Jurriaans. Since the late ‘90s, the pair have scored over 100 films and TV series together, including Ozark and American Gods. We’re recommending four of their film soundtracks. First is 2014’s The One I Love: airy, percussive, and mysterious. 2016’s Christine alternates between lullabies and tense, Reich-like pulsations. Next are two scores for two recent horror movies: 2020’s The Rental and 2019’s The Lodge. They feature cerebral compositions that are now and then interrupted by musical stabs.

The One I Love by Danny Bensi & Saunder Jurriaans (30m, no vocals)

Christine by Danny Bensi & Saunder Jurriaans (30m, no vocals)

The Rental by Danny Bensi & Saunder Jurriaans (30m, no vocals)

The Lodge by Danny Bensi & Saunder Jurriaans (40m, no vocals)

