Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re listening to Daniel Maunick, an up-and-coming British producer and composer. His 2019 LP, Macumba Quebrada, is a dance record that flits across club subgenres and globetrots across rhythmic styles. You’ll hear influences from cumbia, from Chicago deep house, from balearic club, and so on. It’s a brilliant synthesis of the past ~25 years of dance music, and it’s Maunick’s only LP, so we hope you enjoy it ❤️

Macumba Quebrada by Daniel Maunick (70m, some vocals)

Enjoy your Friday and your weekend.

🇲🇺 🇲🇺 🇲🇺