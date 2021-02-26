Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Daft Punk, a French producer/DJ duo. They formed in 1993 and this past Monday announced they’re breaking up. At every turn Daft Punk changed the game, from dance production to band costumes, from live performance to music videos. We’re starting with their still-underappreciated debut LP, Homework, from 1997. Next we’re playing the iconic album Discovery, which brought dance music to mainstream airwaves around the world. Last is Alive 2007, their live album on which they mash all their songs up.

Homework - Daft Punk (70m, some vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Discovery - Daft Punk (60m, some vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Alive 2007 - Daft Punk (80m, some vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

