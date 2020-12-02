Good morning.

Today we’re listening to CUTS, an electronic composer and filmmaker from Bristol, UK. We discovered them via the brilliant final track on Ex Machina soundtrack, “Bunsen Burner.” They only have one full LP out, 2018’s A Gradual Decline. The album sets synth loops akin to the one on “Bunsen Burner” to drum machines. Many tracks beautifully build to a drop, while others let the contemplative atmosphere of the synth loops linger. We’re also playing 2018’s EP1 which incorporates more distorted guitar sounds, reminiscent of Trent Reznor.

A Gradual Decline - CUTS (60m, no vocals)

EP1 - CUTS (30m, some vocals)

Have a really nice Wednesday.